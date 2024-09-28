Ola Electric is fixing its service issues with backup scooters & cab coupons 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 28, 2024

Ola Electric has announced its Hyper Service campaign to deal with rising customer after-sales service woes 

The company is rolling out special initiatives to help customers navigate through long repair times 

Ola Electric will roll out its quick-service guarantee from October 10 in a phased manner offering one-day repairs to customers 

Ola will provide a backup Ola S1 scooter to the customer for the repair period for repairs taking longer than a day

 Check product page

Customers with the Ola Care+ subscription will get Ola Cabs coupons, which will remain valid until their service request is resolved

Ola Electric will expand its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024, up from the current 570 service centres pan India 

The electric two-wheeler maker will train over 1 lakh third-party mechanics under its new ‘Network Partner Program’ for EVs 

Ola will soon offer proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics using artificial intelligence (AI)

Ola Electric offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty across its complete range of electric scooters
Want to know more about Ola’s plans to improve its service plans?
Click Here