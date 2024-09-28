Ola Electric is fixing its service issues with backup scooters & cab coupons 

Ola Electric has announced its Hyper Service campaign to deal with rising customer after-sales service woes
The company is rolling out special initiatives to help customers navigate through long repair times
Ola Electric will roll out its quick-service guarantee from October 10 in a phased manner offering one-day repairs to customers
Ola will provide a backup Ola S1 scooter to the customer for the repair period for repairs taking longer than a day
Customers with the Ola Care+ subscription will get Ola Cabs coupons, which will remain valid until their service request is resolved
Ola Electric will expand its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024, up from the current 570 service centres pan India
The electric two-wheeler maker will train over 1 lakh third-party mechanics under its new ‘Network Partner Program’ for EVs
Ola will soon offer proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics using artificial intelligence (AI)
Ola Electric offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty across its complete range of electric scooters