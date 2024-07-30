Ola Electric IPO: What you need to know before investing

Published Jul 30, 2024

Ola Electric has officially announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) that is set to open on August 2 and up to August 6, 2024

Ola Electric will be the first electric two-wheeler maker in India to open its shares for public issue

The EV player has fixed the price band for its upcoming IPO between 72 and 76 per share 

The issue is expected to raise 6,145.56 crore which includes 5,500 crore from new shares and 645.56 crore from an offer for sale

 Check product page

Investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 197 equity shares and later in multiples of 197 equity shares 

75% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional buyers, and 10% for retail individual bidders

Ola Electric is in the business of manufacturing electric two-wheelers. The company has setup a battery cell manufacturing plant to support its EV business

Ola Electric reported a negative EBITDA of 1,040 crore or -19.8% in FY2024. It clocked a revenue of 5,009 crore, a hike of 90% over FY2023

The company has secured a 1,900 crore line of credit to invest in the 5 GWh cell manufacturing factory 
