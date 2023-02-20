Ola Electric is gearing up to set up world's largest EV hub in Tamil Nadu
The EV manufacturer signs an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this
This hub will constitute advanced cell and EV manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks and ancillary ecosystem among others at a single location
The EV hub will be spread across 2,000 acres
It will be located in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu
This Ola Electric's hub will also see the manufacturing of electric vehicles' cells
The much-anticipated Ola electric car will be developed here
This site will also manufacture Ola's electric motorcycles