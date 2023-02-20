Ola Electric plans to set up world's largest EV hub in this Indian state

Published Feb 20, 2023

Ola Electric is gearing up to set up world's largest EV hub in Tamil Nadu

The EV manufacturer signs an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this

This hub will constitute advanced cell and EV manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks and ancillary ecosystem among others at a single location

The EV hub will be spread across 2,000 acres

It will be located in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu

This Ola Electric's hub will also see the manufacturing of electric vehicles' cells

The much-anticipated Ola electric car will be developed here

This site will also manufacture Ola's electric motorcycles 
