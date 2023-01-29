Ola begins care subscription plans for customers 

Ola Electric launches Ola Subscription plans for its customers
The plans constitute two options, Care and Care+
The costs of these subscription plans stand at ₹1,999 and ₹2,999
The Ola Care plan offers free labour on service, theft assistance helpline and puncture assistance
The Ola Care+ plan constitutes the benefits of Care as well as annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service,...
...pickup and drop, free consumables and 24*7 doctor and ambulance service
The company is also planning to open 200 experience centres across major cities by end of this month
Ola Electric is working on six EVs for the Indian market
The brand is working to bring a premium motorcycle in the market as well