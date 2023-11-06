Odd-even rule to soon come back to Delhi: Check dates

Odd-Even Vehicle rule is all set to make a comeback to Delhi after four years
It will kick in from November 13 and will remain in place till November 20
The measure has been announced as Delhi NCR continues to struggle with severe air pollution
It is expected to bring some relief to citizens by reducing vehicular pollution
On alternate days, it allows vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd or even numbers
Certain vehicles are exempted from the plan and are permitted on all days
These include EVs, emergency vehicles, VVIP vehicles and those carrying essential goods
This plan was first implemented in Delhi back in 2016 and then repeated in 2017 and 2019
In the past days, Delhi-NCR has seen Air Quality Index (AQI) go well over the dreaded 500-mark