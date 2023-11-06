Odd-even rule to soon come back to Delhi: Check dates

Published Nov 06, 2023

 Odd-Even Vehicle rule is all set to make a comeback to Delhi after four years

 It will kick in from November 13 and will remain in place till November 20

The measure has been announced as Delhi NCR continues to struggle with severe air pollution

It is expected to bring some relief to citizens by reducing vehicular pollution

On alternate days, it allows vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd or even numbers

Certain vehicles are exempted from the plan and are permitted on all days

These include EVs, emergency vehicles, VVIP vehicles and those carrying essential goods

This plan was first implemented in Delhi back in 2016 and then repeated in 2017 and 2019

In the past days, Delhi-NCR has seen Air Quality Index (AQI) go well over the dreaded 500-mark
