Ola Electric is focusing to amp its manufacturing figures while also expand its capacity in terms of production site
The Bengaluru-based EV maker wants to expand Tamil Nadu factory to meet future demand
The EV company currently produces 1,000 electric scooters in a day
Ola Electric recently launched its MoveOS 3 that offers Hill Hold Control and Party Mode features among others
Ola Electric also launched a pocket-friendly electric scooter, Ola S1 Air
The price of Ola S1 Air starts from ₹85,000 and if one books it on Diwali, it will cost ₹79,999