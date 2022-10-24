Numbers matter to Ola Electric CEO

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 24, 2022

Ola Electric is focusing to amp its manufacturing figures while also expand its capacity in terms of production site

The Bengaluru-based EV maker wants to expand Tamil Nadu factory to meet future demand

The EV company currently produces 1,000 electric scooters in a day

Ola Electric recently launched its MoveOS 3 that offers Hill Hold Control and Party Mode features among others

Ola Electric also launched a pocket-friendly electric scooter, Ola S1 Air

The price of Ola S1 Air starts from 85,000 and if one books it on Diwali, it will cost 79,999
To know more
Click Here