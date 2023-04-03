No more room for vroom? Paris votes to ban electric scooters

Zipping around the City of Light on one of them, wind in the hair, is over
Paris voted an end to use of these electric scooters popular among commuters
In a citywide mini-referendum on Sunday, people voted heavily against self-service scooters
Among roughly 1.03 lakh voters, 89% rejecting e-scooters while 11% supported them
These electric scooters are easy to locate and hire with a downloadable app and relatively cheap
Scattered around Paris, these e-scooters are a hit with tourists as they offer freedom of mobility
Initially popular, people started to complain against e-scooters as eyesore and a traffic menace
These micro electric vehicles have been involved in hundreds of accidents in recent times
Last year, Paris saw 459 accidents with e-scooters, including three fatal ones