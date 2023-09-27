The 2023 Nissan Versa has been unveiled for the American market and it gets quite an attractive starting price
The new Versa comes in S, SV and SR grades
While the base variant of the S grade of the Versa gets halogen lights, seven-inch screen and center armrest at the back, the higher grades are obviously far better kitted
The base Versa stands on 16-inch steel wheels while the top-end variant gets 18-inch alloys
Versa continues to boast of several driver assistance systems and some of these are even present in the base grade
The Versa starts at $16,130 (approximately ₹13.42 lakh), going up to 20,140 (approximately ₹16.76 lakh)