This car is now the cheapest passenger vehicle in the US. Guess the price?

Sep 27, 2023

The 2023 Nissan Versa has been unveiled for the American market and it gets quite an attractive starting price

The new Versa comes in S, SV and SR grades

While the base variant of the S grade of the Versa gets halogen lights, seven-inch screen and center armrest at the back, the higher grades are obviously far better kitted

The base Versa stands on 16-inch steel wheels while the top-end variant gets 18-inch alloys

Versa continues to boast of several driver assistance systems and some of these are even present in the base grade

The Versa starts at $16,130 (approximately 13.42 lakh), going up to 20,140 (approximately 16.76 lakh)
