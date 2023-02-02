Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept with Tron effect

Published Feb 02, 2023

The neon green and neon blue lights give the Tron movie like vibe

Originally revealed in 2021, the concept comes in physical form for the first time

The overall appearance of the car gives it a heavily digitalized theme

Nissan MaxOut is one of the four Out concept cars

Instead of a conventional front profile, it gets a large digital display with LED illumination

The bonnet looks like it has solar panels on it

It gets a clean and suave side profile with 3D wheels

The rear too gets a LED illuminating large digital display

The cockpit gets a large digital display, yoke
