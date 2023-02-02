The neon green and neon blue lights give the Tron movie like vibe
Originally revealed in 2021, the concept comes in physical form for the first time
The overall appearance of the car gives it a heavily digitalized theme
Nissan MaxOut is one of the four Out concept cars
Instead of a conventional front profile, it gets a large digital display with LED illumination
The bonnet looks like it has solar panels on it
It gets a clean and suave side profile with 3D wheels
The rear too gets a LED illuminating large digital display
The cockpit gets a large digital display, yoke