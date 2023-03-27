Nikhat Zareen to Neeraj Chopra, Indian athletes who received Mahindra SUVs as gift

Nikhat Zareen became the latest Indian athlete to be rewarded by Mahindra for her exploits
Mahindra has rewarded Zareen with a Thar SUV after she won the world championship title
Nikhat Zareen dropped her plan to buy a Mercedes car after Mahindra gifted Thar SUV
Mahindra has earlier rewarded Indian athletes with brand new cars for their performances
Most prominent among them is Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who got a special edition of XUV700
Mahindra had specially designed the XUV700 to honour Neeraj Chopra's achievement
India para athlete Avani Lekhara was also gifted a special edition of XUV700 SUV by the carmaker
Sumit Antil, another para athlete, was also awarded with the flagship XUV700 special edition for his exploits on track
Mahindra had also gifted Thar SUV to Indian cricketers who won the historic Gabba test in 2021