Nikhat Zareen to Neeraj Chopra, Indian athletes who received Mahindra SUVs as gift

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 27, 2023

Nikhat Zareen became the latest Indian athlete to be rewarded by Mahindra for her exploits

Mahindra has rewarded Zareen with a Thar SUV after she won the world championship title

Nikhat Zareen dropped her plan to buy a Mercedes car after Mahindra gifted Thar SUV

Mahindra has earlier rewarded Indian athletes with brand new cars for their performances

Most prominent among them is Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who got a special edition of XUV700

Mahindra had specially designed the XUV700 to honour Neeraj Chopra's achievement

India para athlete Avani Lekhara was also gifted a special edition of XUV700 SUV by the carmaker

Sumit Antil, another para athlete, was also awarded with the flagship XUV700 special edition for his exploits on track

Mahindra had also gifted Thar SUV to Indian cricketers who won the historic Gabba test in 2021
Also check out which Mahindra SUVs are taking part in a special car rally organised by Indian Navy
Click Here