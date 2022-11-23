Bajaj Pulsar P150 is finally here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2022

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar P150 in two variants

There is a single-disc variant and a twin-disc variant

The single-disc variant starts at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

The twin-disc variant starts at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The P150 uses an all-new engine

It puts out 14.5 hp and 13.5 Nm

The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox

Suspension duties are done by 31 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at rear

Features on offer are LED projector headlamp and LED tail lamp, USB charger and a semi-digital instrument cluster
Here are 5 highlights of Pulsar P150
Click Here