Bajaj has launched the Pulsar P150 in two variants
There is a single-disc variant and a twin-disc variant
The single-disc variant starts at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
The twin-disc variant starts at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
The P150 uses an all-new engine
It puts out 14.5 hp and 13.5 Nm
The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox
Suspension duties are done by 31 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at rear
Features on offer are LED projector headlamp and LED tail lamp, USB charger and a semi-digital instrument cluster