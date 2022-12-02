Newest Mercedes SUVs are now officially in India. Here's what's special

Hindustan Times
Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Dec 02, 2022

Mercedes has launched its GLB three-row SUV in India at a start price of 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom)

EQB - the all-electric version of the GLB - has been launched at 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The GLB & EQB are three-row SUVs and sit lower down the pegging order than the only other such SUVs - GLS & GLS Maybach

GLB has proportions that are largely similar to the high-selling GLC model

Strong power domes on bonnet, LED headlights, 19-inch alloys are some of the GLB highlights

GLB comes in 3 trims - 200, 220d, 220d 4MATIC

EQB is mostly similar to the GLB but sports a closed grille, 18-inch alloys, light strips between head & tail lights

EQB has a claimed range of around 420 kms
Check out both these SUVs in action here...
