Newest Mercedes SUVs are now officially in India. Here's what's special

Mercedes has launched its GLB three-row SUV in India at a start price of ₹63.8 lakh (ex-showroom)
EQB - the all-electric version of the GLB - has been launched at ₹74.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The GLB & EQB are three-row SUVs and sit lower down the pegging order than the only other such SUVs - GLS & GLS Maybach
GLB has proportions that are largely similar to the high-selling GLC model
Strong power domes on bonnet, LED headlights, 19-inch alloys are some of the GLB highlights
GLB comes in 3 trims - 200, 220d, 220d 4MATIC
EQB is mostly similar to the GLB but sports a closed grille, 18-inch alloys, light strips between head & tail lights
EQB has a claimed range of around 420 kms