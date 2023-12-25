Let's usher in New Year 2024 with a resolution to be a better driver

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2023

Here are some key tips to follow to be a better driver in 2024

Ensure regular basic checks of the car

Ensure periodical servicing of the car as prescribed by the OEM

Try to keep calm and drive with patience, no matter whatever the situation is

Be a considerate driver, no matter how inconsiderate drivers are there around you

Speeding is tempting but dangerous, so always drive being within speed limit

Do not drink and drive in any condition

Always avoid using mobile phone while driving

Follow these tips to be a better driver in 2024
Check more on how to enhance your driving experience
Click Here