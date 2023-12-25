Here are some key tips to follow to be a better driver in 2024
Ensure regular basic checks of the car
Ensure periodical servicing of the car as prescribed by the OEM
Try to keep calm and drive with patience, no matter whatever the situation is
Be a considerate driver, no matter how inconsiderate drivers are there around you
Speeding is tempting but dangerous, so always drive being within speed limit
Do not drink and drive in any condition
Always avoid using mobile phone while driving
