New Year 2023: Look out for these electric scooters this year 

Ather Energy is planning to bring in a new version of its popular 450X electric scooter
It is being speculated that this version might be an entry-level variant of the EV
The year 2023 is going to be important for Simple One as it will finally begin deliveries of its new electric scooter
The Simple One electric scooter promises range up to 203 km on a single charge
LML is making a comeback with its much-awaited electric scooter, LML Star
The LML Star will compete with Bajaj Chetak, Vida V1, Ola S1 and Ather 450X among others
Honda is gearing up to bring its first electric scooter this year
The Indian market will finally get the all-electric BMW CE 04
The BMW CE 04 will offer power output of 41 bhp and 62 Nm of torque