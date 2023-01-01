New Year 2023: Let go of these peculiar driving habits this year 

If there is one resolution that you must follow, let it be barring yourself from driving after drinking alcohol
Needless to say the repercussions of driving under influence can be fatal
Using smartphone while driving has become a habit among drivers
This can clearly lead to distraction and consequence of which can be serious accident
Using pavements for riding or taking wrong turns for short cuts must be avoided as it can not only lead to traffic snarls but also accidents
Sticking out of sunroofs has become a common sight on Indian roads now a days
This can be dangerous as the person standing through the sunroof can be seriously injured if brakes are applied suddenly
Drivers must be mindful while using high beam on roads
This causes a sudden blinding effect for the drivers who come from the opposite side