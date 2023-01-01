New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 01, 2023

The Royal Enfield will bring in its Super Meteor 650 this year and it is likely to be priced at 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh (ex-showroom)

The highly-anticipated 2023 Triumph Street Triple R will make its way into the Indian market in 2023

One can expect this motorcycle to be priced around 9.5-11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha is planning to bring its MT-07 and YZF-R7 motorcycles early this year

It is being speculated that Honda Transalp 750 might get launched around mid-year

The price of this motorcycle may start around 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Get ready as Ducati is about to bring in the Diavel V4 this year and price of this bike might be as steep as 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki is all set to create storm in the Indian market this year with its V-Strom 800 DE motorcycle 

The Ducati DesertX is another offering from Ducati and as the name suggest it is an off-road model
