New Year 2023: Gear up as these new cars are ready for Indian market

BMW will launch its updated X1 soon and one can expect deliveries to start from March
The new BMW X7 facelift unveiled last year will be offered in two variants
The much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023
Hyundai has already started taking bookings for this EV
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift will come with an updated cabin and a curved display
The 2023 BMW 7 Series will be a seven-generation model and it will come with a long wheelbase
The all-electric luxury sedan, BMW i7 is also set to be launched in the country
This luxury EV promises to offer a range up to 625 km on a single charge
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ in India on January 6
The MG Hector facelift will come with new digital instrument cluster, next-generation i-Smart technology and ADAS feature
Mahindra will venture into the EV segment as it is set to launch its first electric vehicle, the XUV400
Citroen is gearing up to bring an all-electric version of its C3 model