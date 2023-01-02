New Year 2023: Gear up as these new cars are ready for Indian market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 02, 2023

BMW will launch its updated X1 soon and one can expect deliveries to start from March

The new BMW X7 facelift unveiled last year will be offered in two variants 

The much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai has already started taking bookings for this EV

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift will come with an updated cabin and a curved display 

The 2023 BMW 7 Series will be a seven-generation model and it will come with a long wheelbase 

The all-electric luxury sedan, BMW i7 is also set to be launched in the country

This luxury EV promises to offer a range up to 625 km on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ in India on January 6

The MG Hector facelift will come with new digital instrument cluster, next-generation i-Smart technology and ADAS feature

Mahindra will venture into the EV segment as it is set to launch its first electric vehicle, the XUV400 

Citroen is gearing up to bring an all-electric version of its C3 model 
Know more about upcoming cars this year
Click Here