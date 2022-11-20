New study shows cars are getting fatter

Cars around the world is getting bigger, better, safer and heavier
With electrification, battery packs are going to make vehicles heavier
There has been an increase of 21% in the average weight of cars since 2001
The boost in the demand for EVs is seen as one of the reasons for cars gaining weight
The increasing popularity of SUVs is also being seen as one of the cause
Increasing safety features are also adding weight
Many recently unveiled cars come with state-of-art safety features
The data also shows that EVs are heavier compared to ICE models
Heavier batteries mean expensive EVs