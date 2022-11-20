New study shows cars are getting fatter

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 20, 2022

Cars around the world is getting bigger, better, safer and heavier

With electrification, battery packs are going to make vehicles heavier

There has been an increase of 21% in the average weight of cars since 2001 

The boost in the demand for EVs is seen as one of the reasons for cars gaining weight 

The increasing popularity of SUVs is also being seen as one of the cause

Increasing safety features are also adding weight 

Many recently unveiled cars come with state-of-art safety features

The data also shows that EVs are heavier compared to ICE models

Heavier batteries mean expensive EVs 
Know more about EVs
Click Here