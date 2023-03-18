New Mercedes-Benz GLB is all about generous space

Mercedes-Benz has updated its compact SUV, the GLB making it more spacious
The front face of the car gets an upgrade in the form of a new front bumper
The automaker has also put in new full-LED headlights
The new model sits on 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black
The car comes with more electrified drive options this time
The range includes four‑cylinder units along with seven- or eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission as standard
The interior of the car sports the latest generation of MBUX
There is also 10 ambient light options that one can customise as per his or her own wish
The updated GLB has an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power and all USB ports are illuminated