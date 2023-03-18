New Mercedes-Benz GLB is all about generous space

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 18, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has updated its compact SUV, the GLB making it more spacious

The front face of the car gets an upgrade in the form of a new front bumper

The automaker has also put in new full-LED headlights

The new model sits on 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black 

The car comes with more electrified drive options this time

The range includes four‑cylinder units along with seven- or eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission as standard

The interior of the car sports the latest generation of MBUX 

There is also 10 ambient light options that one can customise as per his or her own wish

The updated GLB has an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power and all USB ports are illuminated
