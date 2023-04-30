New Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with distraction detection

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest E-Class
This new model comes with a 2961 millimetres wheelbase
The premium automaker informs all the combustion models are mildly hybrid
The E-Class with four-cylinder engine generates a power output of 204 hp and torque of 320 Nm
Mercedes-Benz calls this new model as the most personal Mercedes ever!
The large MBUX screen features new display icons and intelligent functions
There's also a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps
If the driver's eyes are not focused on the road for several seconds, the Attention Assist can detect a distraction and warn the driver acoustically and visually
The anti-travel sickness programme in the cabin helps affected passengers to alleviate symptoms