New Kia Seltos to launch in July: What will be different?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 21, 2023

Kia India will drive in the Seltos facelift SUV on July 4

This will the first major update Seltos will receive since it was launched in India in 2019

The new Seltos SUV will be offered with several changes, including design, engine and technology

At the front, Seltos will receive a new-look grille flanked by new set of headlights

The rear will also see changes with a new set of taillights that may remind of the ones used in Carens

Inside the cabin, Kia will offer a dual digital screen as driver display and infotainment

The automatic air-condition vents inside the Seltos are also going to be updated with slimmer look

Under the hood, the new Seltos is likely to come with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers Carens

The new Seltos will also offer ADAS technology for the first time
