Kia India launched the updated Seltos SUV in July 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 06, 2024

The updated SUV raked in more than one lakh bookings since its launch

More than 80% buyers opted for Seltos top variants, namely HTK+ and onwards

Petrol variants of Seltos accounted for 58% of total bookings for the SUV, while diesel models accounted for 42% bookings

About 80% buyers opted for the panoramic sunroof equipped variants of the Seltos

 Check product page

Kia claims 40% Seltos buyers opted for ADAS equipped variants

The updated Kia Seltos SUV claims to have raked in about 13,500 bookings every month since its launch in July 2023

The Seltos competes with some tough rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq etc

The new Kia Seltos SUV came with a significantly updated design and features compared to the previous model

Kia is hopeful the Seltos will continue its growth momentum in the coming months
Check more on updated Kia Seltos SUV
Click Here