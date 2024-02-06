The updated SUV raked in more than one lakh bookings since its launch
More than 80% buyers opted for Seltos top variants, namely HTK+ and onwards
Petrol variants of Seltos accounted for 58% of total bookings for the SUV, while diesel models accounted for 42% bookings
About 80% buyers opted for the panoramic sunroof equipped variants of the Seltos
Kia claims 40% Seltos buyers opted for ADAS equipped variants
The updated Kia Seltos SUV claims to have raked in about 13,500 bookings every month since its launch in July 2023
The Seltos competes with some tough rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq etc
The new Kia Seltos SUV came with a significantly updated design and features compared to the previous model
Kia is hopeful the Seltos will continue its growth momentum in the coming months