New Hyundai Verna off to a flying start, deliveries begin

Hyundai Motor said the new Verna has already garnered more than 8,000 bookings across India
Hyundai Verna was launched at a starting price of ₹10.9 lakh which go up to ₹17.38 lakh
Hyundai has confirmed it has received more than 8,000 bookings of the Verna so far
The deliveries of the flagship sedan from the Korean carmaker has already started
The new Verna is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a naturally aspirated unit
The transmission job is handled by either a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT or iVT gearbox
The new Verna is now the widest in its segment with longest wheelbase of 2,670 mm
The longer wheelbase promises more space for occupants inside the cabin
Verna is also the second sedan in its segment to offer ADAS technology