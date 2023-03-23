New Hyundai Verna off to a flying start, deliveries begin

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 23, 2023

Hyundai Motor said the new Verna has already garnered more than 8,000 bookings across India

Hyundai Verna was launched at a starting price of 10.9 lakh which go up to 17.38 lakh

Hyundai has confirmed it has received more than 8,000 bookings of the Verna so far

The deliveries of the flagship sedan from the Korean carmaker has already started

The new Verna is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a naturally aspirated unit

The transmission job is handled by either a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT or iVT gearbox

The new Verna is now the widest in its segment with longest wheelbase of 2,670 mm

The longer wheelbase promises more space for occupants inside the cabin

Verna is also the second sedan in its segment to offer ADAS technology
Hyundai hopes it will become the best-selling model in its segment by beating this car
