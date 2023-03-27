New Hyundai Sonata breaks cover. Will it come to India?

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 Sonata with a bold exterior design
The model is an eighth generation one based on the automaker's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy
The design is clean with sharp lines that accompanies a horizontal lamp, hidden headlamps, wide grille and air intake
There is black garnish along the bottom of the body of the car towards the rear face that elevates the exterior further
The car sits on 19-inch wheels
The automaker has put in latest technology in the interior of the new Sonata
The interior shows off a floating theme to create a futuristic ambience
The panoramic curved display combines 12.3-inch driver information clusters and 12.3-inch AVN infotainment system
There is a column-type shift-by-wire controller behind the steering wheel that gives way to more space in the cabin