New Hyundai Sonata breaks cover. Will it come to India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 27, 2023

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 Sonata with a bold exterior design

The model is an eighth generation one based on the automaker's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy

The design is clean with sharp lines that accompanies a horizontal lamp, hidden headlamps, wide grille and air intake

There is black garnish along the bottom of the body of the car towards the rear face that elevates the exterior further

The car sits on 19-inch wheels

The automaker has put in latest technology in the interior of the new Sonata 

The interior shows off a floating theme to create a futuristic ambience

The panoramic curved display combines 12.3-inch driver information clusters and 12.3-inch AVN infotainment system

There is a column-type shift-by-wire controller behind the steering wheel that gives way to more space in the cabin
