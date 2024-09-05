New Hyundai Creta goes “Dark” with the new Knight Edition. Check it out

Hyundai India has launched the new Creta Knight Edition bringing an all-black theme to the popular-selling compact SUV
The new Knight Edition is based on the facelifted Creta and gets a black paint scheme with blacked-out alloys and red brake calipers
The front and rear skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs and the rear spoiler are painted black as well
There’s an exclusive Knight emblem on the exterior of the Creta special edition
The cabin has a blacked-out interior with brass accents. There’s new black leather upholstery with brass piping and stitching
The Creta Knight also gets sporty metal pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob with brass stitching
The new Creta Knight is available with the 1.5-litre MPi petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options in manual and automatic guises
The Hyundai Creta Knight is exclusively available in the S (O) and SX (O) variants
Prices start from ₹14.51 lakh, going up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom)