New Hyundai Creta goes “Dark” with the new Knight Edition. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 05, 2024

Hyundai India has launched the new Creta Knight Edition bringing an all-black theme to the popular-selling compact SUV

The new Knight Edition is based on the facelifted Creta and gets a black paint scheme with blacked-out alloys and red brake calipers 

The front and rear skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs and the rear spoiler are painted black as well

There’s an exclusive Knight emblem on the exterior of the Creta special edition

 Check product page

The cabin has a blacked-out interior with brass accents. There’s new black leather upholstery with brass piping and stitching

The Creta Knight also gets sporty metal pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob with brass stitching

The new Creta Knight is available with the 1.5-litre MPi petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options in manual and automatic guises

The Hyundai Creta Knight is exclusively available in the S (O) and SX (O) variants 

Prices start from 14.51 lakh, going up to 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Want to know more about the new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition? 
Click Here