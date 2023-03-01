New Honda City to break cover tomorrow

Honda Cars has announced that the sixth generation City will be unveiled on March 2
Ahead of its debut, Honda has released new teaser to show how it will look
Honda City 2023 will get a redesigned grille with a smaller chrome bar
The LED headlight units are similar to the ones seen on the existing model
The alloy wheels of the new Honda City will be updated with a new design
There will not be too many changes on the sides or at the rear of the new generation City
The interior of the new City is likely to be upgraded with a dual-tone cabin and other features
Honda will not launch any diesel version of the City for the time since its debut in India
The new City will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol unit that is used in the existing model