Sony has released the first trailer of the upcoming Gran Turismo film directed by Neill Blomkamp, a video game adaptation of the PlayStation game
The film trailer promises a “true story” about Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo video game player, who went on to become a professional race car driver
The trailer shows several familiar visuals including the driving lines and markers, while also recreating the third-person chase perspective popular in the game
Several cool cars feature too including the original Honda NSX, Koenigsegg Gemera, and a Nissan GT-R alongside a Lamborghini Huracan on the race track
The trailer also features a Nissan 370Z Nismo safety car, an Audi R8, Porsche 911, Ferrari 458 and several Le Mans Prototype race cars
The Gran Turismo movie stars Archie Madekwe playing Jann Mardenborough, alongside big names like David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, and Darren Barnet among others
Fans of Gran Turismo can expect plenty of easter eggs related to the video game in the upcoming movie
The Gran Turismo video game was launched in 1997 and has sold over 90 million copies so far. The latest Gran Turismo 7 was released in 2022
Apart from the Gran Turismo, petrolheads can look forward to Fast X and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, also releasing this year