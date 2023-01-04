New generation Kia Carnival to debut Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

The fourth generation Kia Carnival is all set to make its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. This is the fourth generation of the model globally and is being previewed as the KA4.
The fourth-gen Kia Carnival is based on the new K3 platform that also underpins the Sorento and K5 sedan. The Kia Sorento SUV will also be on display alongside the EV9 concept at the expo.
Compared to its predecessor, the new Carnival is 40 mm longer and 10 mm wider. The wheelbase has increased by 30 mm to 3,090 mm. The MPV sports shorter overhangs than before.
The styling is more premium with Kia’s signature tiger nose grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs and new LED taillights. The new Carnival continues to get sliding doors.
The cabin is a step up in comfort and tech. It gets two 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital console, along with a new steering wheel. The model is expected to come in 7-, 9- & 11-seater versions.
Safety systems are abundant on the new Kia Carnival with ADAS features like blindspot monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance, Forward Collision-Avoidance and more.
Internationally, the fourth-gen Carnival gets 3 engine options - 3.5-litre GDi V6 petrol, 3.5-litre MPi V6 petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel.
India is likely to get only the 2.2-litre diesel that develops about 199 bhp and 404 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The new Kia Carnival will take on the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross in the segment and also gets a plush 7-seater version.