New Ferrari Roma Spider with 612 hp power output breaks cover

Published Mar 17, 2023

Ferrari has introduced the new convertible Roma Spider

It comes with a retractable soft top which can be opened in 13.5 seconds even when the car travels at speed of 60 kmph

The premium automaker has incorporated a patented wind deflector into the rear seat backrest to ensure utmost comfort to the passengers

Under the hood, this model sports a 620cv, twin-turbo V8 engine

It can churn power output up to 612 hp and a massive torque of 760 Nm

It comes with dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic gearbox

This car's chassis is derived from Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma Spider can touch 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds

It has a top speed of 320 kmph 
