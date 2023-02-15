New Ferrari SF-23 comes promising improved aerodynamic efficiency and engine reliability
Ferrari claims SF-23 is a complete redesign attempt than the previous season's car
A technologically improved and more reliable powertrain is the key USP of the SF-23
SF-2's sidepod lower front corner has been chiselled away to create more space for perfect alignment of crucial intakes for underfloor tunnels
It retains bathtub contours at top of sidepods, with a sunken depression aiding air extraction and channelling it towards rear beam wing
The engine cover and sidepod tops merging area behind cockpit remains extensively louvred in the new Ferrari SF-23
The car also comes with slightly flattened nose and a tweaked front wing
SF-23 comes with subtle yet significant design updates compared to previous season's F1-75
Ferrari is betting big on SF-23 for better performance in upcoming season