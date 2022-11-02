New driver? Check out this beginner's driving glossary

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2022

Anti-Lock Braking System: This is a safety feature that prevents wheels of a vehicle from locking under emergencies

Blind Spot: Areas that are not visible to the driver through side mirrors, windshield or windows

Defensive Driving:  Anticipating dangerous situations to prevent accidents

Idle Speed: Minimum speed when the engine is at neutral gear

Neckdown: Curb extensions at corner of intersections to slow down vehicles

Round About: Circular structure in the centre of a road crossing

Tailgater: Person following the vehicle in front too closely

Utility Poles: Poles that serve a purpose such as traffic sign poles and lighting poles

Windscreen: Front window of a vehicle that protects occupants from wind
Y-Intersection: It contains three arms of roads of equal sizes
Click Here