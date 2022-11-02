New driver? Check out this beginner's driving glossary

Anti-Lock Braking System: This is a safety feature that prevents wheels of a vehicle from locking under emergencies
Blind Spot: Areas that are not visible to the driver through side mirrors, windshield or windows
Defensive Driving: Anticipating dangerous situations to prevent accidents
Idle Speed: Minimum speed when the engine is at neutral gear
Neckdown: Curb extensions at corner of intersections to slow down vehicles
Round About: Circular structure in the centre of a road crossing
Tailgater: Person following the vehicle in front too closely
Utility Poles: Poles that serve a purpose such as traffic sign poles and lighting poles
Windscreen: Front window of a vehicle that protects occupants from wind