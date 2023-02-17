New BMW X5 comes with illuminated kidney grille

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 17, 2023

BMW updates its X5 model focusing on increasing its visual appeal

The car gets new headlight units with 35-millimetre slimmer outline

At the rear of the model, the L shape comes in a horizontal style, creating a X motif within the lights

The premium carmaker offers the Iconic Glow feature in the grille now

This model comes with engine options such as an eight-cylinder petrol engine, a six-cylinder in-line petrol and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine

These engines are available from the latest generation of power units 

Mated with 48V mild hybrid technology, a model with six-cylinder in-line petrol engine creates 489 hp power output along with a peak torque of 700 Nm

The interior offers a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches

The screens come with the latest BMW Operating System 8 and the new generation of the iDrive operation system
Know more about BMW's new technology related to finding a parking spot
Click Here