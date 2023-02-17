New BMW X5 comes with illuminated kidney grille

BMW updates its X5 model focusing on increasing its visual appeal
The car gets new headlight units with 35-millimetre slimmer outline
At the rear of the model, the L shape comes in a horizontal style, creating a X motif within the lights
The premium carmaker offers the Iconic Glow feature in the grille now
This model comes with engine options such as an eight-cylinder petrol engine, a six-cylinder in-line petrol and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine
These engines are available from the latest generation of power units
Mated with 48V mild hybrid technology, a model with six-cylinder in-line petrol engine creates 489 hp power output along with a peak torque of 700 Nm
The interior offers a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches
The screens come with the latest BMW Operating System 8 and the new generation of the iDrive operation system