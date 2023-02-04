New Audi Q3 Sportback is on its way to India

Audi teases the upcoming Q3 Sportback
This model is the coupe version of the Q3 SUV
The Audi Q3 Sportback and Q3 come with same underpinnings
The car features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor
It is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission
The engine generates power output of 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque
The interior of the car offers an 8.9-inch touchscreen with Audi user interface
The infotainment screen comes with Apple Car Play, Android Auto connectivity and MMI navigation among others
The model's price may touch ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom)