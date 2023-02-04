New Audi Q3 Sportback is on its way to India

Published Feb 04, 2023

Audi teases the upcoming Q3 Sportback 

This model is the coupe version of the Q3 SUV

The Audi Q3 Sportback and Q3 come with same underpinnings 

The car features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor 

It is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission

The engine generates power output of 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque

The interior of the car offers an 8.9-inch touchscreen with Audi user interface

The infotainment screen comes with Apple Car Play, Android Auto connectivity and MMI navigation among others  

The model's price may touch 50 lakh (ex-showroom) 
