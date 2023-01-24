Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Jimny five-door SUV for India at the Auto Expo 2023
The SUV, to rival Mahindra Thar, drew huge crowd at the event hinting at its popularity
Maruti opened booking for the Jimny at the Expo on January 11
The SUV clocked nearly 10,000 bookings within the first 10 days itself
Though Maruti has not shared its launch timeline yet,. the Jimny should hit the roads later this year
The five-door SUV will challenge the popularity of the iconic Thar SUV from Mahindra
Jimny is the first adventure SUV from Maruti since the days of Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki will offered the Jimny SUV in two variants - Alpha and Zeta
One can book the Jimny SUV for a token amount of ₹25,000