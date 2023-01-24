Nearly 10,000 bookings in 10 days! Is this the next blockbuster from Maruti?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Jimny five-door SUV for India at the Auto Expo 2023

The SUV, to rival Mahindra Thar, drew huge crowd at the event hinting at its popularity

Maruti opened booking for the Jimny at the Expo on January 11

The SUV clocked nearly 10,000 bookings within the first 10 days itself

Though Maruti has not shared its launch timeline yet,. the Jimny should hit the roads later this year

The five-door SUV will challenge the popularity of the iconic Thar SUV from Mahindra

Jimny is the first adventure SUV from Maruti since the days of Gypsy

Maruti Suzuki will offered the Jimny SUV in two variants - Alpha and Zeta

One can book the Jimny SUV for a token amount of 25,000
Check what all the SUV has to offer in terms of design, features and performance
