MV Agusta F3 Competizione unveiled, limited to 300 units. Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2024

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta just took the wraps off the F3 Competizione

Limited to 300 units, the F3's chassis has been made in collaboration with Ohlins

It gets USD front forks with Öhlins TTX 36 rear shock absorber, both fully adjustable

The F3 is built on a steel tubular trellis frame and gets Brembo Stylema monoblock callipers on both ends

 Check product page

The 798cc, three-cylinder engine makes 160 bhp at 13,500rpm, sporting titanium intake and exhaust valves

The F3 Comeptizione gets a custom-made titanium Akrapovic exhaust 

With forged carbon fibre parts, the overall kerb weight is 14 kg lighter than the F3 RR

It comes riding on carbon wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 3 kg

It has a 6-axis IMU with four riding modes, 8-stage traction control and cruise control
