Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta just took the wraps off the F3 Competizione
Limited to 300 units, the F3's chassis has been made in collaboration with Ohlins
It gets USD front forks with Öhlins TTX 36 rear shock absorber, both fully adjustable
The F3 is built on a steel tubular trellis frame and gets Brembo Stylema monoblock callipers on both ends
The 798cc, three-cylinder engine makes 160 bhp at 13,500rpm, sporting titanium intake and exhaust valves
The F3 Comeptizione gets a custom-made titanium Akrapovic exhaust
With forged carbon fibre parts, the overall kerb weight is 14 kg lighter than the F3 RR
It comes riding on carbon wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 3 kg
It has a 6-axis IMU with four riding modes, 8-stage traction control and cruise control