Mumbai beware! Buckle up or pay hefty fine

Mumbai Police will be looking for those who flout seat belt rule from November 10
Wearing seat belt for driver and passengers will be mandatory in Mumbai
Mumbai Traffic Police had issued a notice saying the rule will be implemented strictly
Those found not wearing seat belts, including rear passengers, will be penalised
Cops have advised cars which don't have seat belts for all seats must ensure they are fitted
The move comes weeks after the death of Cyrus Mistry
Mistry was not wearing rear seat belt when his car crashed near Palghar in Maharashtra
The accident triggered action from authorities to strictly implement the seat belt rule
Mumbai is one of the latest cities to begin crackdown on violators
Those who flout the rule may have to pay ₹1,000 as fine