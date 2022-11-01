Mumbai beware! Buckle up or pay hefty fine

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 01, 2022

Mumbai Police will be looking for those who flout seat belt rule from November 10

Wearing seat belt for driver and passengers will be mandatory in Mumbai

Mumbai Traffic Police had issued a notice saying the rule will be implemented strictly

Those found not wearing seat belts, including rear passengers, will be penalised

Cops have advised cars which don't have seat belts for all seats must ensure they are fitted

The move comes weeks after the death of Cyrus Mistry

Mistry was not wearing rear seat belt when his car crashed near Palghar in Maharashtra

The accident triggered action from authorities to strictly implement the seat belt rule

Mumbai is one of the latest cities to begin crackdown on violators

Those who flout the rule may have to pay 1,000 as fine
