MS Dhoni's envious car and bike collection

The former India captain is known for his illustrious bike and car collections
Dhoni's latest addition is the new Kia EV6 electric crossover
He recently added a vintage Land Rover 3 to his garage
Dhoni also owns a Hummer H2 SUV that he often drives around
He also owns a Mercedes GLE, Audi Q7 and Jeep Grand Cherokee among others
But Dhoni is known more for his love for bikes and superbikes
The former India captain's first bike was a Rajdoot motorcycle
He went on to add bikes like Harley-Davidson Fatboy
Dhoni also owns Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat X32 and Yamaha RD350 among others