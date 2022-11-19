MS Dhoni's envious car and bike collection

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 19, 2022

The former India captain is known for his illustrious bike and car collections

Dhoni's latest addition is the new Kia EV6 electric crossover

He recently added a vintage Land Rover 3 to his garage

Dhoni also owns a Hummer H2 SUV that he often drives around

He also owns a Mercedes GLE, Audi Q7 and Jeep Grand Cherokee among others

But Dhoni is known more for his love for bikes and superbikes

The former India captain's first bike was a Rajdoot motorcycle

He went on to add bikes like Harley-Davidson Fatboy

Dhoni also owns Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat X32 and Yamaha RD350 among others
