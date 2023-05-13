Most affordable two-wheelers with digital instrument cluster

Published May 13, 2023

Digital instrument clusters have become a popular feature in the two-wheeler segment

Here, are top five most affordable two-wheelers with digital instrument clusters

Hero Splendor+ XTEC

Hero Splendor XTEC+ is priced at 76,346

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access gets a digital instrument cluster with its Ride Connect Edition which is priced at Rs 85,500

Yamaha Fascino

Yamaha Fascino gets digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect variant. It is priced at 89,230

Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki offers digital instrument cluster with the Ride Connect Edition which costs 92,300.

TVS Ntorq 125 

TVS Ntorq gets a digital instrument cluster as standard. It is priced at Rs 84,386
