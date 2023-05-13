Most affordable two-wheelers with digital instrument cluster

Digital instrument clusters have become a popular feature in the two-wheeler segment
Here, are top five most affordable two-wheelers with digital instrument clusters
Hero Splendor+ XTEC
Hero Splendor XTEC+ is priced at ₹76,346
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access gets a digital instrument cluster with its Ride Connect Edition which is priced at Rs 85,500
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino gets digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect variant. It is priced at ₹89,230
Suzuki Avenis
Suzuki offers digital instrument cluster with the Ride Connect Edition which costs ₹92,300.
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq gets a digital instrument cluster as standard. It is priced at Rs 84,386