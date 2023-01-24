More than 11,000 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs recalled

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

This is the second time Maruti Suzuki has recalled Grand Vitara SUVs

Earlier this month, more units were recalled due to faulty airbag controller

The compact SUV is said to have a possible defect in its rear seat belt mounting brackets

Overall, 11,177 units of the Grand Vitara SUVs have been recalled to fix the issue

The affected SUVs were manufactured between August 8 and November 15 last year

Owners of affected vehicles will soon receive a recall notice

The SUVs will be inspected, after which the faulty parts will be replaced free of cost

Earlier this month, Maruti also recalled some units of Alto K10, Brezza, Baleno, S-Presso and Eeco

 The models that were recalled were manufactured between December 8 last year and January 12 this year
These too were recalled due to faulty airbag controller issue
