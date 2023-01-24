More than 11,000 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs recalled

This is the second time Maruti Suzuki has recalled Grand Vitara SUVs
Earlier this month, more units were recalled due to faulty airbag controller
The compact SUV is said to have a possible defect in its rear seat belt mounting brackets
Overall, 11,177 units of the Grand Vitara SUVs have been recalled to fix the issue
The affected SUVs were manufactured between August 8 and November 15 last year
Owners of affected vehicles will soon receive a recall notice
The SUVs will be inspected, after which the faulty parts will be replaced free of cost
Earlier this month, Maruti also recalled some units of Alto K10, Brezza, Baleno, S-Presso and Eeco
The models that were recalled were manufactured between December 8 last year and January 12 this year