Bajaj Auto hinted at more CNG bikes at the launch of the Freedom 125 and the next CNG motorcycle has now been confirmed
Rajiv Bajaj, CEO and Managing Director - Bajaj Auto, recently confirmed the development promising a more affordable CNG bike in the works
The more affordable CNG motorcycle will be powered by a smaller capacity motor between 100-110 cc
It’s likely to use the same platform and styling, and possibly the name as the Freedom 125 NG04
The Bajaj Freedom 125 is off to a good start and the company is rapidly expanding its availability across the country
Bajaj has dispatched about 8,000-9,000 units in August and expects sales to reach 40,000 units by January 2025
The Freedom 125 promises a 50% reduction in fuel bills
The entry-level Bajaj CNG motorcycle is expected to arrive in Q4 FY2025 between January and March 2025
The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike will take on the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine 100, TVS Star City and more