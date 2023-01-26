Forza is one of the most popular video game series for racing enthusiasts and the next installment called ‘Forza Motorsport’ is set to arrive later this year.
Developed for Xbox series X/S and PC, Microsoft and developer Turn 10 Studios announced new details about the upcoming game with a new trailer, calling it “the most advanced racing game ever made.”
Forza Motorsport will be launched with over 500 cars that include more new race cars than any other title in the video game series.
Developers say that over 100 cars are completely new to the game and there are over 800 unique upgrades available for customisation.
The gameplay uses 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with ray-tracing support. The game will also get gritty details like realistic dirt accumulation and paint chipping.
Forza Motorsport will also feature dynamic time-of-day settings, which will be able to turn day into night for a constantly evolving racing experience.
Bringing more realism will be the advanced features that allow weather changes. The track also builds up rubber as you race more frequently on the same race track. The individual models will also get battle scars if they crash.
Forza Motorsport supports Dolby Atmos and there’s an emphasis on engine sounds but the environment sounds have been enhanced with echoes and reverberation. Also, depending on the location, the track announcers will have regional voices.