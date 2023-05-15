MG Motor's upcoming electric cars expected to launch in India

After Comet EV launch, MG Motor plans to bring in more EVs in next four years
MG Motor is planning to launch around five new models in India in the next five years
Besides Comet EV, MG Motor also offers ZS EV in India
There are at least three more electric cars from the carmaker that could hit Indian shores soon
The first one is MG4 electric car which was showacsed in India for the first time during the Auto Expo 2023
MG4 is currently sold in European markets and offers a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge
One can expect MG4 to be MG Motor's third electric car to India
Besides MG4, the carmaker also sells MG5 electric coupe in global markets
The MG5 electric car offers more than 520 kms of range on a single charge
MG has also introduced the Cyberstar as a performance-oriented electric car to rival Tesla Model 3
However, this electric sports car is unlikely to hit Indian shores in near future