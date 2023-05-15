MG Motor's upcoming electric cars expected to launch in India

After Comet EV launch, MG Motor plans to bring in more EVs in next four years

MG Motor is planning to launch around five new models in India in the next five years

Besides Comet EV, MG Motor also offers ZS EV in India

There are at least three more electric cars from the carmaker that could hit Indian shores soon

The first one is MG4 electric car which was showacsed in India for the first time during the Auto Expo 2023

MG4 is currently sold in European markets and offers a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge

One can expect MG4 to be MG Motor's third electric car to India

Besides MG4, the carmaker also sells MG5 electric coupe in global markets

The MG5 electric car offers more than 520 kms of range on a single charge

MG has also introduced the Cyberstar as a performance-oriented electric car to rival Tesla Model 3

However, this electric sports car is unlikely to hit Indian shores in near future
