The sportscar you're viewing is by MG called the Cyberster two-door electric coupe
The Cyberster gets stylish 20-inch dual-tone wheels
The headlamps feature an inverted teardrop shape and house LED projector for the beams alongside LED DRLs
At the rear is also a stylish design with an LED bar covering the width of the car
The brake lamps and indicators are shaped like an arrow which is a rather polarising design choice
The car gets scissor doors which can be opened and closed at the touch of a button electronically
The Cyberster is stylish as well as practical and features a decent boot storage capacity of 249 litres
On the inside, MG has used premium leatherette. There is a curved screen in front of the driver and a centrally-placed infotainment display
The Cyberster gets a top speed of 200 kmph and a range of up to 507 km. The performance variant gets dual-motors and makes 496 bhp and 725 Nm of torque