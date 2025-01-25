MG Cyberster: Will this be the most affordable sports car in India?

Published Jan 25, 2025

The sportscar you're viewing is by MG called the Cyberster two-door electric coupe

The Cyberster gets stylish 20-inch dual-tone wheels

The headlamps feature an inverted teardrop shape and house LED projector for the beams alongside LED DRLs

At the rear is also a stylish design with an LED bar covering the width of the car

The brake lamps and indicators are shaped like an arrow which is a rather polarising design choice

The car gets scissor doors which can be opened and closed at the touch of a button electronically

The Cyberster is stylish as well as practical and features a decent boot storage capacity of 249 litres

On the inside, MG has used premium leatherette. There is a curved screen in front of the driver and a centrally-placed infotainment display

The Cyberster gets a top speed of 200 kmph and a range of up to 507 km. The performance variant gets dual-motors and makes 496 bhp and 725 Nm of torque
