MG Comet EV is ready to hit Indian roads. Here is how it looks

Published Apr 14, 2023

MG Motor has started production of the Comet EV in India

MG Motor will officially debut the Comet EV in India on April 19

The carmaker has already teased the interior of the electric car ahead of launch

Its steering wheel-mounted controls are designed with inspiration from Apple's iPod

A special editio version of the Comet EV will also get this sporty seats as one of the features

Comet EV, based on Wuling Air EV sold in China, will be the smallest electric car in India

The interior design of the Comet EV has a clear influence of the Chinese EV

Expect the price of the MG Comet EV to be around 10 lakh

It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV among others in the small EV segment
Also watch out for a new edition of this electric car to be launched soon
