MG Motor has started production of the Comet EV in India
MG Motor will officially debut the Comet EV in India on April 19
The carmaker has already teased the interior of the electric car ahead of launch
Its steering wheel-mounted controls are designed with inspiration from Apple's iPod
A special editio version of the Comet EV will also get this sporty seats as one of the features
Comet EV, based on Wuling Air EV sold in China, will be the smallest electric car in India
The interior design of the Comet EV has a clear influence of the Chinese EV
Expect the price of the MG Comet EV to be around ₹10 lakh
It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV among others in the small EV segment