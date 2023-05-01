MG Comet EV, quick drive review: Cute or quirky?

Comet EV is a two-door, four-seat car that is among the smallest vehicles you can buy in the country
Its exterior dimensions and looks will divide opinions. Comet gets light strip at front and back, and split light set up too
The front and back window areas, as well as front side windows are large. For rear-seat passengers, there are two fixed vertical window lines
The cabin has a light-coloured theme, two 10.25-inch screens and plenty of storage spaces for a car of its size
The two-spoke steering wheel has iPod-inspired buttons mounted on it
There is a 17.3 kWh battery which gives Comet EV a claimed range of 230 kms. This will be under 200 kms in real world conditions. Charging takes up to 7 hours to go to full
A single, rear-axle-mounted motor gives it 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. Comet EV is zippy enough within cities but at high speeds, can get a bit unnerving. Top speed is at 100 kmph