MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric car in India

Published Jul 18, 2024

Christened as MG Cloud EV, it is based on Wuling Cloud EV

Cloud EV will be launched in India by mid of 2025, the OEM has confirmed

Upon launch, it will join the MG Comet EV and ZS EV that are already on sale in India

The EV has been showcased at the 2024 Indonesia Motor Show

It promises up to 460 kilometre range on a single charge

The Cloud EV gets energy from a 50.6 kWh battery pack

The battery is capable of charging 30-100% in half an hour

It gets a large 15.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system

With this EV, MG plans to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric car market
