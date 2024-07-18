Christened as MG Cloud EV, it is based on Wuling Cloud EV
Cloud EV will be launched in India by mid of 2025, the OEM has confirmed
Upon launch, it will join the MG Comet EV and ZS EV that are already on sale in India
The EV has been showcased at the 2024 Indonesia Motor Show
It promises up to 460 kilometre range on a single charge
The Cloud EV gets energy from a 50.6 kWh battery pack
The battery is capable of charging 30-100% in half an hour
It gets a large 15.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system
With this EV, MG plans to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric car market