The MG Air EV will be the second electric car from MG after ZS EV
MG Air EV will be the smallest and most affordable electric car in India
The MG Air EV will come as a cheaper offering than the MG ZS EV
The MG Air EV was previewed as Wuling Air EV at G20 Summit in Indonesia
The MG Air EV will come with 25 kWh battery pack promising around 200 km range
Despite its compact size the EV will come with premium features
The USP inside the cabin will be a dual display touchscreen infotainment system
Expect the MG EV to come with fast charging technology onboard
The MG electric car is expected to debut at the 2022 Auto Expo