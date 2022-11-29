MG Air EV would be India's cheapest and smallest electric car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2022

The MG Air EV will be the second electric car from MG after ZS EV

MG Air EV will be the smallest and most affordable electric car in India

The MG Air EV will come as a cheaper offering than the MG ZS EV

The MG Air EV was previewed as Wuling Air EV at G20 Summit in Indonesia

The MG Air EV will come with 25 kWh battery pack promising around 200 km range

Despite its compact size the EV will come with premium features

The USP inside the cabin will be a dual display touchscreen infotainment system

Expect the MG EV to come with fast charging technology onboard

The MG electric car is expected to debut at the 2022 Auto Expo
Read more about MG Air EV
Click Here