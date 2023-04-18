Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV: When ultra luxury meets electric power

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 18, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its first electric SUV EQS 680

Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging

Mercedes will position the EQS 680 above its flagship EQS 580 4MATIC models

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 will offer nearly 650 hp of power and 950 Nm of torque

 Check product page

The cabin is one of the most luxurious interiors offered by any car in the world

The cabin offers First-Class Rear executive seating with all comfort features one can get

Exuding luxury, the rear armrest has a hidden store for special celebrations

The rear passengers also get individual digital display for entertainment

Even the pedals are done aesthetically with Maybach badging in silver
Also check out this electric sedan which plans to take on world's best-selling EV Tesla Model 3
Click Here