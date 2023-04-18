Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV: When ultra luxury meets electric power

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its first electric SUV EQS 680
Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging
Mercedes will position the EQS 680 above its flagship EQS 580 4MATIC models
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 will offer nearly 650 hp of power and 950 Nm of torque
The cabin is one of the most luxurious interiors offered by any car in the world
The cabin offers First-Class Rear executive seating with all comfort features one can get
Exuding luxury, the rear armrest has a hidden store for special celebrations
The rear passengers also get individual digital display for entertainment
Even the pedals are done aesthetically with Maybach badging in silver