Mercedes-Benz will drive in its Level 3 Autonomous technology in this country

It is all about showcasing new technologies by Mercedes-Benz in the CES 2023
The luxury automaker is all ready to launch its Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the United States
Guess what? This will make Mercedes-Benz the first carmaker to provide Level 3 autonomous driving in the United States
Coming to entertainment, Mercedes-Benz has some exciting plans
The automaker has partnered with Zync which will facilitate one to stream in-car contents on a single platform
Mercedes-Benz has also joined hands with Apple Music, Universal Music Group, and Dolby Laboratories to...
...bring the Apple’s Spatial Audio to its models
Mercedes will also integrate Dolby Atmos into its Burmester 4D and 3D sound systems