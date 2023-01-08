Mercedes-Benz will drive in its Level 3 Autonomous technology in this country

Published Jan 08, 2023

It is all about showcasing new technologies by Mercedes-Benz in the CES 2023 

The luxury automaker is all ready to launch its Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the United States

Guess what? This will make Mercedes-Benz the first carmaker to provide Level 3 autonomous driving in the United States

Coming to entertainment, Mercedes-Benz has some exciting plans

The automaker has partnered with Zync which will facilitate one to stream in-car contents on a single platform 

Mercedes-Benz has also joined hands with Apple Music, Universal Music Group, and Dolby Laboratories to...

...bring the Apple’s Spatial Audio to its models

Mercedes will also integrate Dolby Atmos into its Burmester 4D and 3D sound systems
