Mercedes-Benz wants to double its EV offering in India in one year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 27, 2023

Mercedes-Benz is high on pursuing its EV goals in India

The German luxury carmaker is aiming to double its EV offering in next 12 months in the country

The brand has plans to drive in four more electric cars here

Currently, Mercedes-Benz offers four electric vehicles in the Indian market

The Mercedes EQS and EQB EVs are a hit with the Indian consumers, informs the company

Last year, the premium automaker clocked a record of over 40 per cent growth

About 15,822 units were delivered customers across the country

The upcoming offering from the brand is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance which comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor

This car is inspired from Formula One and is touted as the most powerful production AMG ever 
